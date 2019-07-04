Brenda McClary Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Brenda Scott McClary and those of her husband, Lancy McClary; those of her children, Leunda (Michael) James, Markeisha McClary, Lancy McClary II and Allen Watson; and those of her siblings, Juanita Dukes, Deloris (Walter) Palmer, Irvin Scott Jr., Shanda (Michael) Johnson, Henry (Patricia) Scott and Ethel (Lamont) Nelson are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, July 6, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Calvary Church of God in Christ, 302 Jeff Circle, Goose Creek, SC. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. Mrs. McClary will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, 2929 Louise Dr., N. Charleston, SC for a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019