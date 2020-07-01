Brenda Rivers Comfort Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Brenda Rivers Comfort will celebrate her life in a private graveside service. A public viewing will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Comfort is survived by her children, Alfred (Zanthia) Comfort, III and Kimberly Comfort Middleton; grandchildren, Makayla Imani, Brandon Eugene and Lauren Zoey; sisters-in-law, Patricia Comfort-Capers and Gwendolyn Taylor; brother-in-law, George Taylor; special cousin, Earl Bligen; dedicated family friend, Corey Eugene Corley along with nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
