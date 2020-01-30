|
|
Brenda Singleton Prince Hall Chapter #41 Order of the Eastern Star, Prince Hall Rite of Adoption, Jurisdiction of SC Officers and Members you are hereby requested to assembly for the wake service of our deceased member Sister Brenda Singleton, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church, 3347 Rivers Ave, (across from DSS building) N. Charleston SC 29407 at 6:00pm to pay our last respect to our departed member. Please arrive at 5:30pm. Sister Chapters are invited as well. By order of Sister Paulette R. Brown, WM, Brother Ben Gathers WP, Sister Thelma Ravenell, Sect.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020