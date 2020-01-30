Home

Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church
3347 Rivers Ave.
N. Charleston, SC
View Map
Brenda Singleton Obituary
Brenda Singleton Prince Hall Chapter #41 Order of the Eastern Star, Prince Hall Rite of Adoption, Jurisdiction of SC Officers and Members you are hereby requested to assembly for the wake service of our deceased member Sister Brenda Singleton, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church, 3347 Rivers Ave, (across from DSS building) N. Charleston SC 29407 at 6:00pm to pay our last respect to our departed member. Please arrive at 5:30pm. Sister Chapters are invited as well. By order of Sister Paulette R. Brown, WM, Brother Ben Gathers WP, Sister Thelma Ravenell, Sect.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020
