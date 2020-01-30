|
|
Brenda Singleton Charleston - The family of Ms. Brenda Singleton announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 11:00 AM at Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church 3347 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens. Ms. Singleton is survived by her mother, Ms. Hester W. Singleton; her siblings, Mr. William L. Singleton, Jr. (Phyllis), Rev. Oliver W. Singleton, Mrs. Myra S. Sass (Arthur), Ms. Marsha K. Singleton, and Ms. Jennifer C. Singleton; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Singleton will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2:00-5:30PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. and a Visitation with the family from 6:00-8:00 PM at Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Brenda is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020