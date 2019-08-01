|
Brenda Squires Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Brenda Squires are invited to attend her Funeral Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Evening of Prayer Church of God in Christ, 2361 Spruill Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment Monrovia Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Victory Church of God in Christ, 57 Drake Street, Charleston, SC; family hour will be observed from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Ms. Squires is survived by her children, Adrian, Sr. (Monique), Kerry, Sr., Shaneiqua and Jawanna Scott; grandchildren, DeAidre, Terrell, Courtney, Jasmine, Alicia, Aquasia, Shaniya, Kerry, Jr., Tamorion, TriNajah, Zion and Adrian; great-grandchildren; mother, Julia M. Hamer; siblings, Alvin Hamer, Wanda Hamer, Vernon Hamer, Timothy Hamer (Laverne) and Latralle Heyward; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will be receiving friends at 7632 Valleyview Circle, North Charleston, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019