Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Wake
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Victory Church of God in Christ
57 Drake Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Evening of Prayer Church of God in Christ
2361 Spruill Avenue
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Squires
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Squires


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Squires Obituary
Brenda Squires Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Brenda Squires are invited to attend her Funeral Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Evening of Prayer Church of God in Christ, 2361 Spruill Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment Monrovia Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Victory Church of God in Christ, 57 Drake Street, Charleston, SC; family hour will be observed from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Ms. Squires is survived by her children, Adrian, Sr. (Monique), Kerry, Sr., Shaneiqua and Jawanna Scott; grandchildren, DeAidre, Terrell, Courtney, Jasmine, Alicia, Aquasia, Shaniya, Kerry, Jr., Tamorion, TriNajah, Zion and Adrian; great-grandchildren; mother, Julia M. Hamer; siblings, Alvin Hamer, Wanda Hamer, Vernon Hamer, Timothy Hamer (Laverne) and Latralle Heyward; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will be receiving friends at 7632 Valleyview Circle, North Charleston, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now