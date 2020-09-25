Brenda V. Small N. CHARLESTON - Brenda V. Small, 66, of North Charleston, South Carolina, departed this life Thursday, September 24, 2020 after a brave and heartbreaking battle with pneumonia. Ms. Small was born June 29, 1954 to the late McKinley and Rosalie Small of Union Heights area of North Charleston, SC. She is survived by her loving daughter, Ms. Kendra V. Smalls; son, Mr. Jadrian B. Small; grandchildren: Onaja' Shuman, Ta'Varian Thompson, Tre'dra Singletary, Malachi Small, and McKinley Small; siblings: Apostle Dr. Eva Smith, Mr. Jervey Small, Mr. Romeo Small, and a very special sister/niece, Mrs. Joshlyn Goodwin, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: McKinley, Jack, Leon, and Larry Small. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
