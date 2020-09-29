1/1
Brenda V. Small
Brenda V. Small N. CHARLESTON - The services celebrating the life of Brenda V. Small will be private - but will be live-streamed via The Palmetto Mortuary's Facebook page beginning at 10:45 a.m. for the convenience of those who are unable to be in attendance. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
September 29, 2020
Such a kind and compassionate person to have known. Will truly miss the shared fellowship during church SERVICES.
Cassandra King
Friend
September 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Brenda was truly a special person. When she walked into a room, it truly lit up!!! She had a bright smile and a big heart to match. I have many wonderful memories to cherish.
A Friend
Acquaintance
September 28, 2020
To the family of Ms. Brenda it's such a sad and great lost, but I know that heaven gained an Angel. I meet Ms. Brenda at the Yeaman Hall Drycleaners many many years ago. Her character spoke volume. Such a sweet soft spoken lady. Family weeping may endure for a night: but joy cometh in the morn. Praying for strength for the family.
Yesman Hall drycleaners family
Acquaintance
September 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Harrietta Jones
Family
September 27, 2020
Simona Tooley
Neighbor
September 26, 2020
"Small-1".......I'm so emotionally lost for Words. I have been Praying and Texting you to please; Brenda wake up. I will TRULY MISS YOU my Friend. Who knew that working as a "911" Operator w/you would blossom into this Friendship. May God Bless Your Family and ease their Hearts . RIP MY FRIEND Perrette Murray
Perrette M Murray
Friend
September 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
September 26, 2020
My big sister has left this side- Family to the Murray's all day EVERYDAY! God took you when it was time to come home. Yes my friend you WERE 66 and Sensational. Ms. Brenda you went beyond the title of a friend. You were loyal to everyone you helped and always sincere when doing it. Thank you for being such a wonderful friend to my sister, Perrette and to our Corey cause that hair was ALWAYS BANGING!! You will be missed my dear I promise you that. Servant of God well done.
Franchetta L. Murray
Friend
September 26, 2020
A precious life taken too soon. Brenda was the surviving light and calming voice for all of us at Charleston County Police and Sheriff's Office. Only a focused, dedicated and strong willed person can function properly as a police dispatcher. Brenda was all of that plus more. She was my friend. She was my guidance while working and supervising the street. She was so many things it would take a lifetime to list. I will never forget her smile and her love. Rest in peace my sweet girl. You served God well.
Joyce Kephart Todd
Coworker
September 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Gloria Fulton
Friend
September 26, 2020
I LOVE YOU AND I MISS YOU I WISH YOU WAS STILL HERE YOU WAS A NICE PERSON TO ME YOU ALWAYS TELL ME HEY WHEN YOU GET OFF WORK I ALWAYS SIT AND TALK TO YOU IN YOUR BACK YARD AND IN THE HOUSE ALSO YOU KEEP ME SMILE EVERYDAY YOU WAS THE BEST I LOVE YOU BRENDA
REST IN PEACE
GOD BLESS
Simona Tooley
Neighbor
