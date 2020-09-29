My big sister has left this side- Family to the Murray's all day EVERYDAY! God took you when it was time to come home. Yes my friend you WERE 66 and Sensational. Ms. Brenda you went beyond the title of a friend. You were loyal to everyone you helped and always sincere when doing it. Thank you for being such a wonderful friend to my sister, Perrette and to our Corey cause that hair was ALWAYS BANGING!! You will be missed my dear I promise you that. Servant of God well done.

Franchetta L. Murray

Friend