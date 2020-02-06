|
Brian Christopher Haugaard N. CHARLESTON - Brian Christopher Haugaard, son of Paul and Debra Haugaard, died peacefully in his home in North Charleston, SC on January 14th. Brian had attended Northampton schools. He moved down south to escape the cold and on the train met his girlfriend Dawn, who he has been with for 14 years. Brian's favorite pastimes were golfing, computer games, poker, shooting range and playing with his dog Ruby. He enjoyed cooking, watching sports with his Dad, and cutting trees with his Jadzi. He had a very big heart, especially for animals. It wasn't uncommon for Dawn to come home and find a new furry family member that Brian had rescued. Brian leaves his twin sister Kristen (Dan) LaValley, nephew Tyler; sister Stefanie (Jeremy) Kochapski, nephew Benjamin, niece Emma; sister Brenna Haugaard; grandfathers S. James Mihalak and Dan Haugaard. He is predeceased by his grandmothers Patricia Mihalak and Joan Haugaard. He also leaves behind many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles. He will be greatly missed. Donations to any animal shelter would be appreciated. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020