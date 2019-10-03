|
Brian Edwards Atlanta, GA - Mr. Brian G. Edwards, 62, of Atlanta, GA, entered into eternal rest on September 19, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Brian G. Edwards are invited to attend his Memorial Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at God's House of Worship, 3818 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Edwards is survived by his wife, Delma Robin Williams; children, Latonya (Derek), Karel, Brianne, Brionne and Tiera; eleven grandchildren; father, John C. Edwards (Richardine); sisters, Shaunda, Rochelle (Wayne) and Scher (Mark); brothers-in-law, Johnnie Williams and Abraham Williams; sisters-in-law, Janet Williams and Erma Williams Smith; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary V. Edwards and brother, Orin Edwards. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019