Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Edwards Obituary
Brian Edwards Atlanta, GA - Mr. Brian G. Edwards, 62, of Atlanta, GA, entered into eternal rest on September 19, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Brian G. Edwards are invited to attend his Memorial Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at God's House of Worship, 3818 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Edwards is survived by his wife, Delma Robin Williams; children, Latonya (Derek), Karel, Brianne, Brionne and Tiera; eleven grandchildren; father, John C. Edwards (Richardine); sisters, Shaunda, Rochelle (Wayne) and Scher (Mark); brothers-in-law, Johnnie Williams and Abraham Williams; sisters-in-law, Janet Williams and Erma Williams Smith; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary V. Edwards and brother, Orin Edwards. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now