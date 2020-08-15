1/1
Brian Fettue Charleston - Brian Paul Fettue, of Charleston, South Carolina left his earthly life on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 45. Brian was born on October, 8th 1974 in Fort Hauchuca, Arizona. Brian grew up and lived West Ashley enjoying the beach and surf. He was an accomplished Master Plumber for over 20 years. Brian had a tender sweet heart and if you needed something he had- it was yours. Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Jane S. Finnerty. He is survived by his father, Ronald W. Fettue, his stepmom, Sharon; his stepfather Eddie Finnerty, his brother, Shawn Fettue, many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Brian will be missed by many, our hearts are healing just knowing that he is resting peacefully in a better place. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to any organization of your choice would be appreciated. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
