Brian James Kavanagh
1965 - 2020
Brian James Kavanagh Isle of Palms - Brian James Kavanagh, a Charleston Harbor Pilot known to all as "B.K", passed away on May 9, 2020 at his residence on Isle of Palms, SC, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Brian was born April 2, 1965 in Honolulu, Hawaii, son of Gerald Kavanagh and Rose Donnelly Kavanagh. His love of the sea led him to graduate from the Great Lakes Maritime Academy in Michigan before launching a career as a Merchant Marine Officer in support of Operation Desert Storm and eventually as a Charleston Harbor Pilot. He was an avid offshore sport fisherman and enjoyed many successful trips aboard his vessel the "High Return". He is survived by his wife, Jill, daughter, Keegan and son Colin; granddaughters, Ellie Rue and Delilah Kavanagh; parents Rose and Gerald "Jerry" Kavanagh; brothers, Kevin, Christopher and Patrick; and sister Maureen; as well as many, loving aunts and uncles in Ireland who mourn his loss. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Surfers Healing Folly, 487 Planters Trace, Charleston, SC 29412 or Brave Gowns, 2720 Neilson Way #5313, Santa Monica, CA 90409 www.happyditto.org/donate-now. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
