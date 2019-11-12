|
|
Brian Jon Schuler Charleston - Brian Jon Schuler, 49, of Charleston, loving husband of 21 years to Erica Lynn Schuler (Curren), entered into eternal rest on November 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. Brian is survived by his daughter, Sydney, and his son, Cameron. Born December 11, 1969, in Philadelphia, he was a loving son to Russell and Susan Cornish, brother to Scott Cornish. He was a dedicated best friend to Kelly Burris and his family Penny, Sarah, Ben (Lauren). He is also survived by his in-laws Cheryl and Dennis Curren and his brother-in-law David Curren (Tiffany) and their children, Daniel, Johnny, Alexa, and Andrew. His two beloved Labrador Retrievers, Folly and Beauxregard, will also miss him dearly. Brian was an accomplished fisherman and avid duck and quail hunter. He loved spending time in the outdoors with his friends and son. Cameron wants everyone to know that "Dad was a great fisherman (but not better than me!). He loved everyone that he was close to and helped anyone in need without a care of getting something back in return. Brian was dedicated to working with the Hall family and supported their many family businesses. The memorial will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at John Wesley United Methodist Church at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brian's memory may be sent to West Ashley High School's Outdoor Pursuits Program. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019