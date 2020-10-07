1/1
Brian Neilson
Brian Neilson Summerville - MSGT Brian Keith Neilson, 66, of Summerville, SC, loving husband of Judy Ann Thompson Neilson, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Memorial Services will be Saturday morning, October 10, 2020 in Parks Funeral Home Chapel at 11 o'clock. Interment will be private at a later date. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in Brian's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston SC 29401. Brian was born April 25, 1954 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of the late Donald Neilson and Arden Tibbetts Neilson. He honorably served in the United States Air Force and retired as a MSGT after over 20 years of service. Brian loved playing guitar, singing, playing chess, reading, and writing. He was a poet, grill master, and entertainer extraordinaire. He was also a comedian, dog lover, and liked all things Sci-Fi. In addition to his wife, Judy Neilson of Summerville, SC, Brian leaves behind his children, MSG Nicholas Andrew Neilson of Fayetteville, AR, and daughter, Rebecca Klvana of Charleston, SC; step-son, Jonas Farris (Tracy) of Ventura, IA; step-daughter, Julie Spampinato (John) of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Karen Runza of Poughkeepsie, NY, Donna Knapp of Hyde Park, NY, and Linda Hamill, also of Hyde Park, NY; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
