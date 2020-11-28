1/1
Brian Paul LaBombard
Brian Paul LaBombard Greenville, SC - Brian Paul LaBombard, 55, of Greenville, SC, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Brian was born on February 2, 1965 in Elizabethtown, NY, son of Bruce and Carolyn LaBombard. He played football along with many other sports for Summerville High School and graduated in 1983. Brian then obtained his Bachelor's Degree from Clemson University. Survivors, including his parents, are: two daughters: Marley LaBombard and Ragan LaBombard both of Orangeburg; one granddaughter: Gracie LaBombard; one brother: James Donald LaBombard of Papillion, NB. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dorchester Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
November 28, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. No words can make that better. I remember Brian as James' quiet, sweet little brother. He will be missed.
Lynn Godbee Wright
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
To the family... my comforts for your loss. I am so sorry. Brian was truly a sweet and kind hearted man who loved his Heavenly Father and Christ our King. He is sorely missed as this day extracts a heavy toll. His ressurection is assured.
Lovey Bunting
Friend
November 27, 2020
He was a special guy and a very good guy from the neighborhood.
JAMIE M COLLIER
Friend
November 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Donna Petrowski
Classmate
November 27, 2020
I am so sorry for the families loss. I always adored Brian in our high school and post school years. Peace to everyone.
He died on my birthday:(((
Cynthia Starosta
Friend
