Brian Ross Swygert PELION, SC - Brian Ross Swygert, 59, of Pelion, South Carolina passed away March 4, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1960 in Charleston, South Carolina to John and Ethel (Spivey) Swygert. Brian is survived by his wife of 27 years, Geraldine Fallon Swygert, stepsons; Mark Harrington, Shane Harrington, and Joshua Harrington, grandsons; Brandon, Devin, and AJ, and one great-grandson Orion, sisters; Lee Morgan (Leslie) , Robin Moody (Gary), and Dede Bannigan (Patrick). Brian is also survived by a niece, two nephews and his cousins that will treasure his memory. Service arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.southcarolinacremation.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020