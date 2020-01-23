|
|
Brice Nathaniel Lee N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Brice Nathaniel Lee, those of his siblings, Mr. James Heyward (Janice), Mr. Donald Lee, Mr. John Lee (Sondra), Mr. Kenneth Lee, Mrs. Hessie Wells (Alfred), Ms. Rosa Mae Lee, nieces, nephews, uncle and a host of cousins are invited to attend His Home Going Service on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 12:noon at Fielding Home For Funerals Charleston Heights Chapel, 2704 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC, 722-3348, 744-2545 or 1-800-290-5954. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. Entombment: Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020