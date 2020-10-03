1/1
Brittany Elizabeth Smith
1988 - 2020
Brittany Elizabeth Smith Mt. Pleasant - Brittany Elizabeth Smith, 31, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 1, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2115 Hwy 17, Mt. Pleasant. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Brittany was born December 1, 1988 in Rock Hill, South Carolina, daughter of Carl E. Smith and Margaret "Tess" McCarter Smith. She attended the College of Charleston and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a brave warrior in the fight against Cystic Fibrosis, a battle she fought all her life. Brittany had an infectious smile. Despite life's challenges, she never let them hold her back - and was always excited for an adventure. Her passions for film and television provided an escape, and she particularly loved the worlds of Harry Potter & Star Wars, being a self-proclaimed geek and nerd. As an avid Clemson fan, Brittany loved cheering on the Tigers - and teasing her family of Gamecocks over every South Carolina loss. As much as Brittany disliked her frequent hospital stays, she loved and appreciated the nurses, respiratory therapists, patient care techs, and other hospital staff who saved her life on many occasions. In addition to her parents, Brittany is survived by her brother, Jared Blake Smith and his wife, Hailey Marie Smith of North Charleston, SC; her sister, Carly Margaret Vargas and her husband, Lucas Emanuel Vargas of Provo, UT; her niece, Emilia Britton Smith of North Charleston, SC; her paternal grandmother, Mary O'Kelly Smith of Rock Hill, SC; her maternal grandparents, Floyd and Betty McCarter of Clover, SC; and many cousins, aunts and uncles who loved her; and her beloved dog, Kinsly Anne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 537 Longpoint Rd., #203, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral service
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
