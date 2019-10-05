Britton Edward Nelson, Jr. GOOSE CREEK - Britton Edward Nelson, Jr., 65, was born December 21, 1953 in Charleston, SC and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Edward had such a strong will to live always. He will be remembered as a sweet, kind, gentle person. Edward enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing and shrimping. Edward is survived by his mother, Joyce Hodge, two sons, Eddie Nelson, Phillip Nelson, two daughters, Crystal Nelson Lofton, Whitney Wanamaker, three granddaughters, Taylor Lofton, Emma Lofton, Riley Lofton, his brother, Ricky Nelson, sisters, Rachael Curry, Victoria Nelson Rentz & Joyce Nelson. He was preceded in death by his father Britton Edward Nelson, Sr. Also cherishing his memories, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services- 281 Treeland Dr, Ladson, SC 29456. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the diabetes foundation https://diabetesfoundationinc.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 6, 2019