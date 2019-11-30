Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brooke Sheffield Niznik. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brooke Sheffield Niznik Mt. Pleasant - Daughter Ainsley Alexis Dyson of Hanahan, South Carolina and son Mark Raymond Niznik of San Diego, California would like to inform all that Brooke Sheffield Niznik of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 25, 2019. Even in death, her soul will never leave the Lowcountry where she has resided the last 19 years of her life. After spending her youth in Florida, she met her husband of 28 years, Raymond Emil Niznik (deceased) at Beloit College in Wisconsin where she majored in archaeology. Her minor in psychology enabled her to be hired as a social worker at Delaware State Hospital. Later, she studied at the University of Delaware for elementary education and taught kindergarten there as well. With a move to Washington, D.C. for her husband's job, her B.A. in archaeology gave her reverence for all things from the past that the area had to offer including the Smithsonian and many colonial museums and battlefields. The start of her tour guide career commenced when she volunteered at the Carlyle House, an 18th century mansion in Alexandria, VA. After attending classes at the interior design school at Northern Virginia Community College, she worked as a sales associate and design consultant at Stanis Furniture in Fairfax, VA. for 10 years. From 1996-1998 she was the co-manager of 2-Day Furniture in Chantilly, VA. With her husband's sudden death, Brooke left the D.C. area for a new life in Charleston, SC in 2000. A perfect move! It had the beach her place of solace, the history of the city her passion, and the weather she loved from her childhood. Her Charleston single home and it's adjoining garden in the neighborhood of I'On captured her heart with its welcoming sense of community. She became a registered tour guide for the city of Charleston in 2002 and continued her study of its past for the next 17 years. She was proud to be an ambassador of Charleston and share her wealth of knowledge of the city that she loved so much. She will be missed by her daughter Ainsley and son in law Steven, granddaughter Abigail, son Mark and daughter-in-law Gabrielle, her sister Jayne and brother-in-law Allen, nephews Chip and Dan, cousins Harry and Dee Dee, sister-in-law Marty and her husband Don, the Sheffields of Len, Mexico, and cousins Gloria and Patty McCoy. May her soul be content at the beaches of Sullivan's Island and in the streets of Charleston forever. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coastal Conservation League, Preservation Society of Charleston, or Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at

Brooke Sheffield Niznik Mt. Pleasant - Daughter Ainsley Alexis Dyson of Hanahan, South Carolina and son Mark Raymond Niznik of San Diego, California would like to inform all that Brooke Sheffield Niznik of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 25, 2019. Even in death, her soul will never leave the Lowcountry where she has resided the last 19 years of her life. After spending her youth in Florida, she met her husband of 28 years, Raymond Emil Niznik (deceased) at Beloit College in Wisconsin where she majored in archaeology. Her minor in psychology enabled her to be hired as a social worker at Delaware State Hospital. Later, she studied at the University of Delaware for elementary education and taught kindergarten there as well. With a move to Washington, D.C. for her husband's job, her B.A. in archaeology gave her reverence for all things from the past that the area had to offer including the Smithsonian and many colonial museums and battlefields. The start of her tour guide career commenced when she volunteered at the Carlyle House, an 18th century mansion in Alexandria, VA. After attending classes at the interior design school at Northern Virginia Community College, she worked as a sales associate and design consultant at Stanis Furniture in Fairfax, VA. for 10 years. From 1996-1998 she was the co-manager of 2-Day Furniture in Chantilly, VA. With her husband's sudden death, Brooke left the D.C. area for a new life in Charleston, SC in 2000. A perfect move! It had the beach her place of solace, the history of the city her passion, and the weather she loved from her childhood. Her Charleston single home and it's adjoining garden in the neighborhood of I'On captured her heart with its welcoming sense of community. She became a registered tour guide for the city of Charleston in 2002 and continued her study of its past for the next 17 years. She was proud to be an ambassador of Charleston and share her wealth of knowledge of the city that she loved so much. She will be missed by her daughter Ainsley and son in law Steven, granddaughter Abigail, son Mark and daughter-in-law Gabrielle, her sister Jayne and brother-in-law Allen, nephews Chip and Dan, cousins Harry and Dee Dee, sister-in-law Marty and her husband Don, the Sheffields of Len, Mexico, and cousins Gloria and Patty McCoy. May her soul be content at the beaches of Sullivan's Island and in the streets of Charleston forever. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coastal Conservation League, Preservation Society of Charleston, or Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close