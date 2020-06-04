Bruce Gadsden Charleston - Mr. Bruce Gadsden, 63, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 29, 2020. Residence: Charleston, SC. The relatives of Mr. Gadsden will have a private graveside service Saturday, June 6, 2020. Mr. Gadsden is the son of the late Mr. Louis Gadsden. He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Joella H. Gadsden; sister, Moreen; nieces, Lerah, Brooke and Sharone Gadsden; great- grandnieces, nephews, uncles and cousins. Please respect the current COVID-19 rules of social distancing and wearing a mask. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.