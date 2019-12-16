Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 797-2222
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Hill Obituary
Bruce Hill Goose Creek - Bruce Hill, 87, of Goose Creek, SC, a retired truck driver and husband of the late Evelyn J. Hill, entered in to Eternal Rest on Monday, December 16, 2019. Bruce was born to the late Tony James Hill and Janie McDaniel Hill. Bruce is survived by daughter, Beverly Powers (Lonnie); son, Terry Hill (Nora); 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and brother, Mutt McDaniel (Betty). He was preceded in death by son, Andy Hill; grandson Lonnie Powers, Jr. and sister, Esterline Turbeville The family invites guests to visit on Thursday, December, 19, 2019 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. The funeral service will follow immediately in the chapel. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy at be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carolina Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -