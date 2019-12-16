|
|
Bruce Hill Goose Creek - Bruce Hill, 87, of Goose Creek, SC, a retired truck driver and husband of the late Evelyn J. Hill, entered in to Eternal Rest on Monday, December 16, 2019. Bruce was born to the late Tony James Hill and Janie McDaniel Hill. Bruce is survived by daughter, Beverly Powers (Lonnie); son, Terry Hill (Nora); 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and brother, Mutt McDaniel (Betty). He was preceded in death by son, Andy Hill; grandson Lonnie Powers, Jr. and sister, Esterline Turbeville The family invites guests to visit on Thursday, December, 19, 2019 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. The funeral service will follow immediately in the chapel. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy at be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 17, 2019