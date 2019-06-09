Bruce Malcom Rickerson Summerville - Dr. Bruce M. Rickerson, age 74 passed away at his home in Summerville, SC on Friday, June 7th 2019. He was born on August 14th, 1944. Dr. Rickerson has two brothers by the names of Paul Rickerson, and Stuart Rickerson. Bruce received his Doctorate of Political Science in 1980 from the University of Idaho. He served as the Senior Professional staff member U.S. Senate committee on Foreign relations at the Organization of American States, as well as serving as a Adviser to the Bureau for African Affairs, U.S. Department of State, Washington, D.C., these are but a few of Dr. Rickerson's many great accomplishments. Bruce also served as a Reader of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad and was a very devout Christian. Bruce's main hobbies were viewing the political climate of the United States, Russia, the Americas and South Africa and made the publications of "Outside View: Tymoshenko, Ukraine and the EU". Other Hobbies were traveling the world to places such as Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Caribbean. Funeral services will be conducted at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, 122 South Main Street, Summerville, South Carolina 29483, at 10 o'clock AM Tuesday June 11th 2019, wherein he will be buried at St. Mary and Martha Convent afterwords. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary