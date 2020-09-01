Bruce Michael Thessen MONCKS CORNER - Bruce Michael Thessen of Moncks Corner, left this life on August 12, 2020. Born May 27th, 1972, in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Bruce W. Thessen. He leaves behind his mother, Veralyn; stepfather, Dennis Cook; two brothers, Brian and Barry; and three nieces, Adaleine, Natalie and Brooklyn Thessen. There will be a small service Saturday, Sept. 5, 12 noon at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 321 W. Main St., Moncks Corner, with a gathering afterward in the church hall. All are welcome. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
