Bruce Murdaugh WALTERBORO - Mr. Jesse Bruce Murdaugh, age 74, entered into rest Friday morning, September 18, 2020, at his home in Walterboro surrounded by the love of his family. Born December 18, 1945 in Ruffin, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Melvin Preacher "M.P." Murdaugh and the late Gertrude Julia Kinsey Murdaugh. He graduated from Bells High School, attended Clemson University, and graduated in accounting from Massey Business College in Jacksonville, Florida. He then joined and served our country faithfully in the United States Air Force, having achieved the rank of Sergeant. When he joined the Air Force, he was a military payroll clerk, where he earned a "Comptroller Airman of the Quarter" award while serving in Maine. He then went to Nha Trang, Vietnam and was there during the "Tet Offensive" of 1968. He was a native of Colleton County and after his marriage to Cheryl Crapse Murdaugh of Varnville on June 20, 1970, they made Walterboro their home. After returning home from the military, Bruce worked a long and dedicated career in banking and real estate. For twenty-four years, he worked with Farmers and Merchants Bank also known as C&S Bank in Walterboro, where he retired as the Vice President of Operations and Personnel. While in banking, he completed the three-year banking courses at the South Carolina Bankers Association School at the University of South Carolina and the School for Banking Administration at the University of Wisconsin. He left the banking business in 1992. A strong work ethic led Bruce and his father-in-law, Murdaugh Crapse, to add to their real estate holdings in Varnville and Hampton. Together, they developed the real estate into individual lots, designing the subdivisions, clearing, putting in roads, etc. He worked as a real estate agent with South Market Real Estate and was a real estate buyer, seller, and developer in Varnville and Hampton, South Carolina. His most recent and rewarding job has been keeping and helping with his grandchildren. He was a longtime member of Rice Patch Christian Church in Islandton and was also faithful in his attendance at Grace Advent Christian Church in Walterboro. He was a former member and President of the Walterboro Jaycees, former member and President of the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce. He was a lifetime member of Hudson Masonic Lodge No. 373-Ancient Free Masons and a member of the Walterboro American Legion Post 93. Surviving are: his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Crapse Murdaugh of Walterboro; daughters, Kimberly Mullinax and her husband Jerry of Walterboro and Ashley Fennessy and her husband, Jamie of Concord, North Carolina; his grandchildren, who knew him as "Poppa", Wesley Bryan, Julie Bryan, Kylie Fennessy, Peyton Fennessy, and Kylee Hart; "bonus son", Jamie Bryan and his wife Nicole; brother-in-law, Larry Crapse; sister-in-law, Valry Stoudemire; nephews, Rodney Murdaugh and his wife, Brandi and their son, Austin, Archie Murdaugh, and Brandon Stoudemire; and a niece, Amber Trujillo. He was preceded in death by a brother, Milton Paul "Buddy" Murdaugh and his wife, Permelia. Flowers will be accepted, or for those that wish, the family has suggested that memorials be directed in his memory to the following: Rice Patch Christian Church, 15246 Sniders Highway, Islandton, South Carolina 29929; or to: Colleton County Relay For Life
, 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, South Carolina 29406; or to: Amedisys Hospice, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, Louisana, 70816. Funeral services will be conducted 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon, September 20, 2020, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Wayne Lucas and The Reverend James W. Williams, Jr. officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Rice Patch Christian Churchyard, 15246 Sniders Highway, Islandton. Family and friends may call from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock this Saturday evening at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston