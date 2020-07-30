Bruce Sabin CHARLESTON - Bruce Sabin, 60, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 25, 2020. He donated his brain to MUSC. There will be a private memorial in Charleston at a later date. Bruce was born in Orlando, Florida. After he graduated high school, he moved to Decatur, Georgia to attend Emory University. He earned his undergraduate degree in Political Science. He entered Emory Medical School in 1982. He drove ambulances during this time to pay for medical school. He completed his internship and residency in 1990 and began working as an internist with Kaiser Permanente. After working as a lead internist for Kaiser, he opened up his own practice in Snellville, Georgia. Bruce came to Charleston, SC in 2015 to begin teaching and seeing patients at MUSC. Bruce is survived by his wife, Sharon, his daughter, Holly, his step-daughters, Samantha, Jessica, and Deanna, his brother, Gary, and his sister, Lori. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
