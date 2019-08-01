Bruce Venning WANDO, SC - The family and friends of Bruce Venning 58, of Wando, SC are invited to attend his home-going service on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 12 noon @ St. Paul Baptist Church 1577 Clements Ferry Rd Wando, SC. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Road North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761 Interment in Riverview Memorial Park N. Charleston SC. There will be a visitation on Friday from 6-8 PM at the Suburban Funeral Home Chapel. The most precious memories of Bruce will resound in the lives of his father, Murray Venning, siblings; Gary (Alfreida) Venning, Bobbie (Carol) Dickerson, Ronnie (Sallie) Venning, Kim (Cheryl) Venning, Stacey Venning, Hillary Venning, Shannon Venning, aunts; Charlotte Venning, Queenie McNeil, Elenora (Willie James) Porcher, Joanne Venning, Estelle Freeman, Ruthie Rock, AnnaMae "Earthalee" Fleming, Josephine Huger, Sarah Lee Mathis, Linda Wigfall, uncles; Thomas (Mattie Mae) Venning, James (Pearl)Venning, Isaiah (Mary) Venning, Harold Lincoln, George Singleton, Ronald Lincoln, George Barker, Teddy Wigfall, Leroy Wigfall Jr., Angus Wigfall. a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Two special Cousins; Sinclair Wigfall and caregiver Albertha Asby. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019