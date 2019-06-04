Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruno Civitico. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Bruno Civitico CHARLESTON- Bruno Civitico was born in Dignano D'Istria in Northern Italy. His family emigrated to the United States when he was nine, moving first to Minnesota and then to Patterson, New Jersey. He earned an MFA at Indiana University and a BA in Fine Arts at the Pratt Institute and soonthereafter taught at Princeton University and The University of New Hampshire. He emerged as a young artist when abstraction dominated contemporary art and chose to pursue the traditional subjects of landscape, still life, and the human figure in approaches ranging from a direct perceptual realism to a highly mannered Neoclassicism. Drawing on his Italian heritage, Civitico combined classical subject matter with a complex cubist derived space and contributed, as both an artist and a teacher, to the figurative revival of the Postmodern era. Drawing was always a daily practice for Civitico. His natural approach to line, like his paintings, follows traditional subject matter in a variety of styles. Bruno and his companion Karen Berg moved to Charleston, SC from Portsmouth, New Hampshire in 1987. Despite his humble countenance, Civitico was considered by many to be one of the most important artists of the Neoclassical Figurative revival movement. According to John Ward's 'The New Realism', Civitico is a painter who approaches narrative as a mode that can be used for a high moral purpose. In his seminal work on "Post Modernism" Charles Jenks wrote that Civitico has taken the large figurative composition from the classical tradition and applied it to contemporary life. Civitico was the recipient of the Ingram-Merrill Foundation Grant, the Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation Painting Prize, the National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, and the Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship. His work was exhibited in the Schoelkopf Gallery in New York City and The Contemporary Realist Gallery in San Francisco. He curated an exhibit for the Spoleto Festival at the Gibbes Museum in Charleston under the director Paul Figeroa entitled Landscape Painting 1960-1990, The Italian Tradition in American Art. In one of the most relevant works on Post Modernist Painting "The New Classicism In Art and Architecture, Charles Jenks describes him as a modern Classicist, looking for an allegory which is both fabulous and real. For those of us who knew Bruno as a friend we knew him as both fabulous and real. One of the most accomplished artists since the 1970s had chosen Charleston as his home and we were lucky to have him as company. He is survived by his wife Karen, who has shared his life for 32 years. A reception will be held at the Civitico Residence on Friday June 7th from 6-8p.m. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 5, 2019

