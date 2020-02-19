Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan DeWitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan DeWitt


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan DeWitt Obituary
Bryan DeWitt Sandridge, SC - Bryan Stuart DeWitt, 46, of Sandridge, SC, an employee of Bear Mechanical, died Saturday afternoon at his residence.His funeral will be 2:00 PM Saturday afternoon, February 22, 2020, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in the Holly Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Kennedy Center, 306 Airport Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Mr. DeWitt was born August 3, 1973 in Charleston, SC, a son of H. Wayne DeWitt and Gayle Rudd DeWitt Wendling. He was a member of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church, and was a former employee of Mills Brothers Heating & Air. Mr. DeWitt enjoyed cooking and woodworking and was an excellent carpenter. He also liked to work on engines and motors, loved his dogs, and was an avid Clemson fan. He was preceded in death by a brother, Norman L. Crawford, II.Surviving are his father and step-mother, Amelia, of Goose Creek; three sisters, Erin Jakobsen and her husband, Brandon, of Goose Creek, Alex Wendling of Atlanta, GA, and Yvette Helmly and her husband, Robbie, of Pinopolis; a brother, Josh Wendling and his fiance, Alexa, of Atlanta, GA; a niece, Zoey Jakobsen; a nephew, Zachary Jakobsen; and many aunts and uncles. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -