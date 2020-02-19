|
Bryan DeWitt Sandridge, SC - Bryan Stuart DeWitt, 46, of Sandridge, SC, an employee of Bear Mechanical, died Saturday afternoon at his residence.His funeral will be 2:00 PM Saturday afternoon, February 22, 2020, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in the Holly Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Kennedy Center, 306 Airport Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Mr. DeWitt was born August 3, 1973 in Charleston, SC, a son of H. Wayne DeWitt and Gayle Rudd DeWitt Wendling. He was a member of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church, and was a former employee of Mills Brothers Heating & Air. Mr. DeWitt enjoyed cooking and woodworking and was an excellent carpenter. He also liked to work on engines and motors, loved his dogs, and was an avid Clemson fan. He was preceded in death by a brother, Norman L. Crawford, II.Surviving are his father and step-mother, Amelia, of Goose Creek; three sisters, Erin Jakobsen and her husband, Brandon, of Goose Creek, Alex Wendling of Atlanta, GA, and Yvette Helmly and her husband, Robbie, of Pinopolis; a brother, Josh Wendling and his fiance, Alexa, of Atlanta, GA; a niece, Zoey Jakobsen; a nephew, Zachary Jakobsen; and many aunts and uncles. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 20, 2020