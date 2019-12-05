|
Bryan R. Washington Charleston - Mr. Bryan R. Washington entered into eternal rest on November 29, 2019. Residence: 6I Lee Street, Charleston, SC 29403. The relatives and friends of Mr. Bryan Washington are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Truth and Fellowship Ministry 3550 Ashley Phosphate Rd., N. Charleston, SC 29418. Mr. Washington is survived by his mother, Ms. Julia Washington; his children, Ms. Sharika Harley, Ms. Victoria Miller, Ms. Dana and Ms. Tiffany Washington; and brothers, Mr. Michael, Mr. Craig and Mr. Virgil Washington. Viewing will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the William M. Smith Memorial chapel. He is 59 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019