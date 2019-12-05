Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Truth and Fellowship Ministry
3550 Ashley Phosphate Rd.
N. Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan R. Washington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan R. Washington Obituary
Bryan R. Washington Charleston - Mr. Bryan R. Washington entered into eternal rest on November 29, 2019. Residence: 6I Lee Street, Charleston, SC 29403. The relatives and friends of Mr. Bryan Washington are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Truth and Fellowship Ministry 3550 Ashley Phosphate Rd., N. Charleston, SC 29418. Mr. Washington is survived by his mother, Ms. Julia Washington; his children, Ms. Sharika Harley, Ms. Victoria Miller, Ms. Dana and Ms. Tiffany Washington; and brothers, Mr. Michael, Mr. Craig and Mr. Virgil Washington. Viewing will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the William M. Smith Memorial chapel. He is 59 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now