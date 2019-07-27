Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Plantation Memorial Gardens
3345 South Live Oak Drive
Moncks Corner, SC
More Obituaries for Bryn Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryn Lane Hart


2019 - 2019
Bryn Lane Hart Obituary
Bryn Lane Hart Goose Creek - Bryn Lane Hart of Goose Creek passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Plantation Memorial Gardens, 3345 South Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Flowers will be accepted. Bryn was born on February 4, 2019 in Charleston, SC, son of Steven Grimes and Lacey Zerbst Hart. He was always smiling and very happy. Survivors in addition to his parents are: two brothers: Kaiden Hart of Summerville and Mason Lee of Summerville; grandparents: Michael Sr. & Pamela Zerbst of Goose Creek and Rory & Anna Sellers of Moncks Corner; three uncles: Michael Zerbst, Jr. of Summerville, Austin Grimes (Chrissie) of Summerville and Walker Martin (Brianna Corbin) of James Island; one aunt: Britni Keffer of Summerville; and several cousins. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 28, 2019
