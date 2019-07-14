Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryn Steventon Turner. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Service 1:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bryn Steventon Turner Mt. Pleasant - It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic death of Bryn Steventon Turner, 22, of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Bryn was killed on Thursday July 11, 2019 in Jacksonville Beach, FL. His Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 1:00 pm, followed by a reception. Born in London, England on July 24, 1996 to parents Michael and Ashley Turner, Bryn spent his early years in Northwood, England. When Bryn was three years old, the family moved to Camp Hill, PA, returning to England three years later and settling in Loudwater with his younger brother Owen. In 2004 the family returned to the USA, this time in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Bryn was active in many sports, including cross-country, soccer, tennis, skiing, golf, rugby, and rowing, but discovered a passion for surfing and was often hanging ten up and down the east coast. A senior at Clemson University, Bryn was majoring in genetics with a double minor in philosophy and microbiology with the goal of a career in medicine. During his time at Clemson, Bryn secured an exchange placement at Queen Mary University of London, where he rowed for the college rowing team. Bryn loved to travel and during his short life he managed to visit many countries around the world. England remained his firm favourite, in particular, his love for the history and culture that London offered. He had a genuine love for life and a great future ahead of him. It is just so unbelievably sad and unfair that he was taken from us at such a young age. We so desperately miss our beautiful boy. Bryn is survived by parents Michael and Ashley, beloved younger brother Owen, and grandparents Blaine and Pauline Turner and Ron Gilbert, together with extended family in both the USA and England and many, many friends around the world. He was preceded in death by grandparents John and Zena Powell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bryn's GoFundMe account for charitable organizations close to his heart: https://www.gofundme.com/bryn-turner-memorial-fund . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 15, 2019

