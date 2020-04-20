|
Burns Maynard Forsythe MT. PLEASANT - Mr. Burns Maynard Forsythe, 91, transitioned peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Burns was the only child of the late Rev. William Essex Forsythe and the late Mrs. Ruby Middleton Forsythe. A veteran of the United States Army, he was a beloved teacher in the Charleston County School District. He enjoyed photography, sketching sports cars, and spending time with family. He was a lifelong member of Calvary Episcopal Church where he served as a devoted layreader. He was also a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity - Mu Alpha Chapter. Mr. Forsythe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alfreda Waring Forsythe; children: Mrs. Winona (Rodney) Forsythe Brown, Mrs. Vaudrien (William) Forsythe Ray, Ms. Burnee Maytice Forsythe, Mr. Burns Maynard Forsythe II and Dr. Jennifer Marie Forsythe; grandchildren: Jonathan, Summer and William Burns Ray, Omarion and Michael Brown; special cousin by marriage Angela Clarke and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will hold a private graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at 1715 Snowden Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020