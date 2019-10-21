Burton "Burt" Ardis, Jr. Moncks Corner - Burton "Burt" Legrande Ardis, Jr. of Moncks Corner, husband of 46 years to Susan Elaine Crowe Ardis passed away October 20, 2019. Burt was born October 10, 1939 in Sumter a son of Reverend Burton Legrande Ardis, Sr. and June "Honey" Williams Ardis. A founding member of Freedom Church, Burt was a loving husband and father who loved being outdoors and spending time with his family. He had worked as a manager at Giant Cement Company for 41 years where he served as union president for 4 years, safety director and quarry supervisor. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be sadly missed. Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons- Reverend Douglas Randy Ardis and his wife, Melissa of Charlotte, NC; Robert Charlton Ardis and his wife, Sara of Orangeburg; Christopher Brian Ardis and his wife, Mandi, of Goose Greek; a daughter- Amy Lorraine Ardis Rather of Holly Hill; seven grandchildren- Mary Russell, Doug Ardis, Emily Ardis, Garrick Ardis, Layne Gaskins, Haylee Rather and Alyssa Ardis; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother- Robert Gene Ardis and a sister- Peggy Ardis Weeks. His funeral service will be held Russell Funeral Chapel, Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Berkeley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel Tuesday evening October 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock. Memorials may be made to Freedom Church Building Fund, 1425 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 22, 2019