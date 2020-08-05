Burton L. Carlin MT. PLEASANT - Burton L. Carlin, 88, formerly of Columbia SC, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. He was born in southern Louisiana to Ethel Prejean Carlin and Frederick Luke Carlin. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy and completed four years in the Korean Conflict. Burt continued his education in Electrical Engineering at LSU. While attending LSU, he was a member of Phi ETA Sigma and Lambda Chi Alpha. Burt was recruited by IBM his senior year and worked in their cooperate office in New York before transferring to Huntsville, Alabama. He worked in the NASA Aerospace Industry through IBM while in Huntsville. After 32 years with IBM, he and Nina retired to the Lowcountry. Burt was an active volunteer all his life. His proudest accomplishment was serving as President of Mother's Against Drunk Driving was securing and implementing the funds to purchase and install the first video cameras in patrol cars throughout the State of South Carolina. He was also an active member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant. He was a founding member of St. Benedict, where he served over the years in various capacities. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Nina Wann Carlin, his sons, Dr. Charles Brett Carlin (Elizabeth Kemp Carlin), Paul Burton Carlin (Amanda Alig Carlin), grandchildren, Drew Elizabeth Carlin and Cole Campbell Carlin, a brother, James Kenneth Carlin, and sister-in-law, Alice Lastrapes Carlin. Burt is predeceased by a son, Christopher Drew Carlin and a brother, Arthur Gilford Carlin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to DAV
(Disabled American Veterans
), 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston, 81 Gadsden St., Charleston, SC 29401 or a charity of your choice
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
