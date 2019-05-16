Byrle B. Kornahrens SUMMERVILLE - Byrle B. Kornahrens died May 20, 2019. He was born in Summerville to Edward and Pauline B. Kornahrens on August 12, 1941. He is survived by daughter Kristi Kornaherns and sister Paula K. Kilpatrick. Also survived by sisters-in-law Barbara and Cindy Kornahrens & several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Ed,Jr.,Clarence & Don Kornahrens. Graveside services will held Monday, May 20 at 2:00 at Parks Summerville Cemetery. Simplicity Burial Services. Memorials maybe made to St Lukes Lutheran Church - ARK program. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019