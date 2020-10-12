C. Emmett Santos Charleston - Charles Emmett Santos, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of the Isle of Palms, SC, husband of Obie Shingler Santos, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 28, 2020. Emmett was born in Charleston, SC on August 2, 1928, the son of the late Carroll A. Santos, Sr. and the late Theodora Gradick Santos. Emmett was a deeply compassionate man and a true southern gentleman. He graduated from Bishop England High School in 1946. Emmett attended Clemson College and graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1956. He left the University to serve his country in the US Army as a 1st Lieutenant during the Korean War, then returned to complete his B.A. degree. He was a member of Stella Maris Catholic Church, Sullivan's Island, SC. Emmett was a Nuclear Engineer with Charleston Naval Shipyard, retiring after 30 years in 1993 after the closing announcement. He was a member of the VFW Post 3137, Isle of Palms, SC. To cherish his memory, he leaves his friend of 55 years and loving wife of 40 years, Obie Shingler Santos; his children, Judith S. Norton (Chester) and Craig McKenzie Santos (Angela). He was the loving grandfather and was called Bubu and Grandpa by: Shawn M. Janowski, Jr., Alex M. Janowski, Ansley O. Santos and Ryeleigh Santos. Also surviving is one brother, Craig V. Santos, as well as many nieces and nephews. Emmett was predeceased by his son, Walter W. Santos; brothers, Carroll, Jr., Francis, Marvin, Bobby and Louis; sisters, Kathryn S. Jarvis, Charlotte S. deVillier and Dolly S. Calvert. Per Emmett's request, there will not be a funeral. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. If you so desire, memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. The family wishes to express deep appreciation for the excellent care Emmett received at the Roper Hospice Cottage, especially staff, Mary Marshall, Patsy, Pearl and Jordan. As I say through tears, Emmett, you fought the good fight and now the time has come for you to rejoice that you have found the Lord's peace. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
