C. G. Ingram Moncks Corner - C.G. Ingram, 87, of Moncks Corner, SC, husband of Jackie Ingram entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 8, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens, Highway 17-A South, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. The family will receive friends Friday, January 10th from 6:00 - 8:00pm at the J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Northwoods chapel. C.G. was born November 5, 1932 in Delta, Alabama, son of the late Francis Winford Ingram and Eula Mae Robertson Ingram. He was a full-time Pastor and spent over 60 years in ministry in a number of states. After serving as a missionary in Vietnam from 1959 - 1969, his ministries eventually brought him to SC. Locally, he was the Pastor of Grace Alliance Church for 27 years. He enjoyed reading his Bible, fishing and was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years; one son, Bert Ingram (Lisa); one grandson, Nathan Ingram; brother, Robert W. Ingram (Phyllis) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, George Ingram; daughter, Brenda Ingram and brother, James W. Ingram. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020