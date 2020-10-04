C. Milton Guerry Pinopolis, SC - Carl Milton Guerry, Sr., 87, of Pinopolis, SC, former co-owner and operator of Berkeley Gas & Electric, died Friday evening in a North Charleston hospital.His funeral will be 2:00 PM Wednesday afternoon, October 7, 2020, at the graveside in the Bonneau Baptist Cemetery. Interment will follow directed by Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Omar Shriners Children's Fund, 176 Patriots Point, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464.Mr. Guerry was born January 21, 1933 in Bonneau, SC, a son of J. Clayton Guerry and Lorine Pipkin Guerry. He was a graduate of Macedonia High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from the University of SC. In his early years, Mr. Guerry worked for SC Electric & Gas prior to owning his own business, and after his retirement from Berkeley Electric & Gas, he continued on as a Facilities Engineer at Lockheed for several years. He was a very active member of the Moncks Corner Lions Club, and he enjoyed woodworking and fishing. Mr. Guerry was the widower of Ann Huxford Guerry.Surviving are two daughters, Rena G. Power and her husband, Greg, of Tullahoma, TN, and Angela Guerry of Bonneau; two sons, C. Milton Guerry, Jr., and his wife, Erin, of Chapel Hill, NC, and S. Clay Guerry and his wife, Denita, of Knoxville, TN; and four grandchildren, Jason (wife,Tiffany) Lowe-Power, Marissa Power, Hayley Guerry, and Carson Guerry. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
