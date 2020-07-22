C. "Kemp" Willard, Jr. SUMMERVILLE - "Kemp" Willard, Summerville, died July 18, 2020, age 50. Born December 9, 1969, "Kemp" spent most of his adult life as a client at the Coastal Center in Summerville and for the past 25 years resided in a group home on Parsons Road in Summerville "Kemp" was a lovable outgoing person despite his disability that was diagnosed later in life as Angelman's disorder. He loved to participate weekly in the Miracle League of Summerville. "Kemp" is survived by his mother Sandi and step-father, James Emery, sister, Kimberly Kinney, brother, Kevin Willard, all of Summerville, nephews, Thomas Kinney, Somonauk, Illinois, Lance Corporal Kyle Kinney, USMC, Lance Corporal Chase Kinney, USMC, Cody Willard and niece, Evie Willard, both from Summerville. He was predeceased by his father, Ken Willard. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Summerville Miracle League, PO Box 100, Summerville, SC 29484 or to Venture/Dorchester County Board of Disabilities, PO Box 2950, Summerville, SC 29483. Simplicity Low Country Crematory Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston