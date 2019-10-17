Cabriya Lavonne Lucas HANAHAN - Little Miss Cabriya Lavonne Lucas, 10, of Hanahan, SC, died on Saturday, October 5, 2019. A service of celebration for Little Miss Cabriya Lavonne Lucas will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:00a.m. at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be on Friday at the funeral home 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. Interment: Riverview Memorial Park, Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC. She is survived by her mother, Bernetta Owens, brother, Cedric Lucas, grandmother, Marilyn Owens, grandfather, Craig Brown (Mary), great-grandmother, Alice Owens, aunts, Yolanda Owens Cobbs (Jamaine), Domenique Owens, uncle, Clinton Owens, grandaunt, Cathy Owens, cousin, Jonathan Cobbs, and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722- 3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 18, 2019