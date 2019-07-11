|
Caleb Harper Charleston - The relatives and friends of the late Deacon Caleb Harper are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11 AM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment: Carolina Memorial Gardens. Deacon Harper will lie in state from 10 AM till the hour of service. A wake service will be held at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. In lieu of flowers, send monetary donations to the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in memory of Deacon Caleb Harper.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019