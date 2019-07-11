Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Royal Missionary Baptist Church
4761 Luella Avenue
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caleb Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caleb Harper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caleb Harper Obituary
Caleb Harper Charleston - The relatives and friends of the late Deacon Caleb Harper are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11 AM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment: Carolina Memorial Gardens. Deacon Harper will lie in state from 10 AM till the hour of service. A wake service will be held at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, send monetary donations to the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in memory of Deacon Caleb Harper. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Download Now