Caleb Robert Perkins LEDYARD, CT - Caleb Robert Perkins died unexpectedly in the hospital on Wednesday, July, 15 2020 in Norwich, CT at the age of 26. Caleb is survived by wife, Paige Perkins of Ledyard, CT; his parents, John and Rene'e Perkins of Charleston, SC; his siblings, Aaron of Charlotte, NC, Brandon, of Elizabeth City, NC and Daniel, of Charleston, SC; his maternal grandmother, Sherry Graham of Goose Creek SC; and his paternal grand- mother, Letitia Pate of Dalzell, SC; his niece, Ellie Grace; his nephew, Henry Worthington; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Caleb was born on Wednesday, March 23, 1994 in Charleston, SC to John and Renee Perkins. He graduated with honors from Charleston Southern University in 2017 with a degree in Biblical Studies and a minor in Biblical Languages. He married Paige Gruskowski, the one he waited for, who also graduated from Charleston Southern University, in Moncks Corner, SC, at Grace Memorial Baptist Church in September of 2018. After honey- mooning in Alaska, they moved to Winston-Salem, NC, where they began working and plan- ning their life together. In Au- gust of 2019, Paige accepted a travel nurse position, which af- forded them lots of adventure as they traveled in their renovated camper, enjoying so much love and life together. Meanwhile, Caleb began working on a sec- ond bachelor's degree at Arizona State University in Electrical Engineering. Caleb was accom- plished academically. He had an amazing thirst for knowledge. It seemed there was nothing he wouldn't do or try, from studying to working on cars to deep theo- logical concepts. He excelled at everything he set his mind and hands to do. Caleb was an amaz- ing individual who loved God with all his heart and who was passionate about missions to un- reached people groups who had no access to the gospel. A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 am, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Grace Community Baptist Church, Moncks Corner, SC. Pastor Alex DiPrima of Emmanuel Church of Winston-Salem will officiate the ceremony.
