Calvin "Bubba" Carlie Simmons MONCKS CORNER - Mr. Calvin "Bubba" Carlie Simmons, 79, of Longridge, Moncks Corner, SC, received his Heavenly wings on Saturday, July 4, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. at Willson Cemetery, Longridge Road, Moncks Corner, SC. He will be greatly missed by his loving and dedicated wife: Bertha Green Simmons; children: Minister Barbara Darlene Mathis, Barry (Kimberly) Rush, Franklin (Erica) Simmons, Calvin (Natasha) Simmons, and Wanda Simmons all of Moncks Corner, SC; mother-in-love: Mrs. Elsie Green; grandchildren: Courtney Aiken, Christian and Christopher Mathis, Destiny and Maya Rush, Makayla and Kaitlyn Simmons, Calvin Simmons, Jr., Genesis Simmons, and Logan Powell; six siblings: Shirley Elliott, Leon Simmons, Fernwell (Ferndina) Simmons, Mary (Avonne) Ford, Octhetis (Anthony) Clouden, and Alma Liferidge; fourteen sisters and brothers-in-love; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to: Grace Funeral Services, LLC 1947 Highway 52 Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (843) 761-8850 "May The Work WE Do Speak for Us" Gracefuneralservicesllc.com gracefuneralservice@gmail.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
