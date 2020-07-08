1/
Calvin Carlie "Bubba" Simmons
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin "Bubba" Carlie Simmons MONCKS CORNER - Mr. Calvin "Bubba" Carlie Simmons, 79, of Longridge, Moncks Corner, SC, received his Heavenly wings on Saturday, July 4, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. at Willson Cemetery, Longridge Road, Moncks Corner, SC. He will be greatly missed by his loving and dedicated wife: Bertha Green Simmons; children: Minister Barbara Darlene Mathis, Barry (Kimberly) Rush, Franklin (Erica) Simmons, Calvin (Natasha) Simmons, and Wanda Simmons all of Moncks Corner, SC; mother-in-love: Mrs. Elsie Green; grandchildren: Courtney Aiken, Christian and Christopher Mathis, Destiny and Maya Rush, Makayla and Kaitlyn Simmons, Calvin Simmons, Jr., Genesis Simmons, and Logan Powell; six siblings: Shirley Elliott, Leon Simmons, Fernwell (Ferndina) Simmons, Mary (Avonne) Ford, Octhetis (Anthony) Clouden, and Alma Liferidge; fourteen sisters and brothers-in-love; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to: Grace Funeral Services, LLC 1947 Highway 52 Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (843) 761-8850 "May The Work WE Do Speak for Us" Gracefuneralservicesllc.com gracefuneralservice@gmail.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Willson Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
8827 State Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
803-496-5539
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved