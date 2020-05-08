Calvin Isaac Foster Charleston - Mr. Calvin Isaac Foster, 62, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 6, 2020.7, 2020. Residence: 606 Rutledge Avenue Charleston, SC 29403. Mr. Foster is the husband of Mrs. Donna Foster; father of Mrs. Tameka Foster Green (Harold), Ms. Denise Foster, Mr. Calvin Foster, Ms.Monique Dennis and Mr. Delvin Simmons; brother of Mr. Edward Foster, Mr. Malcom Foster (Donna), Mr. Delbert Foster, Mrs. Richardean Foster Daniels (Andre'), Mrs. Michelle Moore (Anthony) and Mrs. Katherine Coleman (Geoffrey). Mr. Foster was employed with the International Longshoreman Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.