Calvin Lewis Provost Charleston - Calvin Lewis Provost, 72, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away September 18, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 22, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1519 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Born to Moine Lewis and Nona Camp Provost on June 7, 1947 in Alamosa Colorado. Graduated from South High School in Pueblo Colorado and attended Southern Colorado State College. He was an owner operator, life long mechanic and truck driver of 45 years. A love of making pens and various other talents and skills. He was a faithful member who served a full time Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years Tommie Willis Provost, five children, Stephanie (Steven) Weatherspoon, Jeff (Felicia), Robert (Stephanie), Ronnie (Jill) and Davey (April); two unofficial sons, Thaddaeus White and Terrance Stanford; twelve wonderful grandchildren who adore him and he them. Flowers will be accepted A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 21, 2019