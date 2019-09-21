Calvin Lewis Provost Charleston - The family of Calvin Lewis Provost will receive friends Sunday, September 22, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1519 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years Tommie Willis Provost, five children, Stephanie (Steven) Weatherspoon, Jeff (Felicia), Robert (Stephanie), Ronnie (Jill) and Davey (April). One sister, Darlene (Howie) Ealey, two unofficial sons, Thaddaeus White and Terrance Stanford; twelve wonderful grandchildren who adore him and he them; 5 beautiful nieces, their spouses and children. Flowers will be accepted A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019