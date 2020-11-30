Calvin Moultrie Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Calvin "Binkey" Moultrie are invited to attend his Graveside Celebration 12 NOON, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 4230 Highway 174, Yonges Island, SC. A public viewing will be held from 5:00PM-7:00PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish one daughter, Janea Singleton; sisters, Brenda Moultrie, Lease Bennett (Kenneth), Jorcelyn Reed, Arlivia Parker, and Takemia Parker; brothers, Randall Moultrie, Sr., Kenneth Young (Juanita), and Edward Reed, Jr. (Tammy); brother-in-law, Glen Doctor; grandchildren, Briana Smith, Herbert Smith, III., Jakia Smith, and Kelise Jenkins; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston