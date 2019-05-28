Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Calvin Pinckney Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Calvin Leroy Pinckney are invited to attend his Home-Going Celebration 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the mortuary. Mr. Pinckney leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Brenda Pinckney; siblings, Lorraine Canady, Shirley Durant- Hughes, Gardena Pinckney, Minister Carlos Pinckney (Jannie), Evangelist Benita Holmes, Catrice Smalls (Robert), and Lonnie Pinckney; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 29, 2019
