Calvin Taylor N. Charleston - The family of Mr. Calvin "Deke" Taylor announces his passing on Thursday, July 16, 2020. The celebration of life graveside services for Mr. Taylor will be on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:00AM at Jim Eady Cemetery - Cross, SC. Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Phillip Taylor, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Deborah Oliver-Taylor; his son, Mr. Travis Oliver; his mother, Mrs. Jamie Taylor; his siblings Ashton Taylor, Jacob Greene and Albertha Stevenson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Taylor will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Services maybe viewed on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00AM via live stream by going to dickersonmortuary.net
and choosing the Facebook icon at the top of the page. Due to COVID-19 Social distancing and masks are required to both the viewing and the service. "Deke" is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston